Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GS Energy #Vietnam #LNG plant

GS Energy to build LNG-powered plant in Vietnam

09:51 March 22, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- GS Energy Corp., an energy unit of South Korean conglomerate GS Group, said Monday it will build and operate a power plant fired by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Vietnam.

GS Energy said it will build a 3 gigawatt LNG-fired power plant in southern Vietnam in a deal estimated at 3.5 trillion won (US$3 billion).

The Korean company said it will sign a power purchase agreement with the state-run Vietnam Electricity Group to begin commercial production in 2027.

In 2019, GS Energy signed an initial agreement with Vietnamese asset management firm VinaCapital Investment to build the LNG power plant in the Southeastern Asian nation to meet its growing power demand.

GS Energy to build LNG-powered plant in Vietnam - 1

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK