Seoul stocks trade bearish Mon. morning on bond yields woes
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bearish late Monday morning, as investors' concerns about the bond yields hike reduced their appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.82 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,038.71 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks turned lower after a choppy start, due to increasing bond yield concerns over earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation. Last week, the yields of the 10-year U.S. Treasury finished at the highest levels in about 14 months.
Steel and machinery performed strong in Seoul on expectations of an increase in global demand, while chemical and bio slumped. Chipmakers gained, backed by a 13.6 percent on-year increase in the outbound shipments of memory chips.
Top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.09 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 3.01 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 2.83 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.99 percent, but top internet portal operator Naver fell 1.12 percent.
Giant steelmaker POSCO jumped 5.03 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.8 won from the previous session's close.
