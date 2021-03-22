Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) New infections in 400s for 6th day, no clear signs of slowdown in sight
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for the sixth day in a row Monday as cluster infections continued to pop up across the country, raising concerns over a resurgence during spring.
The country reported 415 more COVID-19 cases, including 396 local infections, raising the total caseload to 99,075, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Police raid LH regional office in land speculation probe
SEOUL -- Police on Monday raided a regional office of the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of land speculation by LH employees.
The Jeonbuk Police Agency said its investigators were seizing relevant materials at the LH office in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul, and the home and vehicle of an unnamed person involved in the case.
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports grow 12.5 pct in first 20 days of March
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 12.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of March on robust shipments of chips and autos amid the pandemic, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$33.9 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $30.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating at all-time low of 34.1 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen to its lowest point of 34.1 percent since he took office in 2017, Realmeter said Monday, citing the negative impact from a massive real estate speculation scandal involving public officials.
In its five-day survey through last Friday on 2,510 adults nationwide, support for the president dropped 3.6 percentage points week-on-week. The previous low of 35.5 percent was recorded in the first week of January.
(LEAD) Defense chief embarks on trip to UAE, India
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook has embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to boost defense and arms industry ties, his office said Monday.
Suh left for the UAE on Sunday for a four-day visit at the invitation of Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's Minister of State for Defense, and hold their annual security talks, according to the ministry.
Unification minister renews support for private sector efforts to resume aid to N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday renewed his support for private sector efforts to resume humanitarian assistance to North Korea despite strained cross-border ties and Pyongyang's tight border controls due to the global pandemic.
Lee made the remarks in a meeting with Lee Jong-kul, head of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, a pro-unification civic group, after North Korea recently threatened to disband a party organ handling cross-border affairs in anger over joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.
Defense ministry vows to expand security cooperation with Japan
SEOUL -- South Korea will seek to expand security cooperation with Japan, the defense ministry said Monday, following a recent visit by the U.S. state and defense secretaries to its two Asian allies stressing the importance of trilateral cooperation among the three countries.
Three-way cooperation was a key agenda item of last week's Asia trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during which they "pledged to continue promoting mutually beneficial, forward-looking cooperation to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region," according to the allies' joint statement.
Opposition candidates for Seoul mayor lead ruling party rival by wide margins: poll
SEOUL -- Two high-profile opposition candidates for the upcoming Seoul mayoral election led their rival from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by wide margins in a hypothetical two-way race for the mayoralty, a public opinion poll showed Monday.
According to the survey conducted on 1,002 voters in Seoul from Friday to Saturday by pollster Ipsos, Ahn Cheol-soo, the leader of the conservative minor People's Party, led Park Young-sun, who is running on the ticket of the DP, 52.3 percent to 35.6 percent in a hypothetical two-way race for the April 7 mayoral election.
S. Korea investigating new suspected case of bird flu, total now at 106
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it is investigating a new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu, with the country's total caseload standing at 106.
The suspected case came from a duck farm in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs. It was the first suspected case in 10 days.
