Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Gyeongbok Palace #palace #tourism

Nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace to begin next month

10:00 March 27, 2021

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A popular nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace will kick off next month in a scaled-down manner amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the cultural heritage agency said Saturday.

The nocturnal tour of the main royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in central Seoul will run from April 1 through May 31, every Wednesday to Sunday between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA). The tour will not operate on April 30.

The CHA said it limited the daily total of visitors to 2,000 due to concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19. Last fall, a maximum of 4,500 were welcomed to the tour each day, it said.

Tickets can be reserved in advance at 3,000 won (US$2.65) each at the e-commerce website 11Street (ticket.11st.co.kr).

Foreign nationals or those aged 65 or above can also purchase tickets on-site.

Those who wear the traditional Korean attire "hanbok" will be eligible for free entry.

Separately, a weeklong Royal Culture Festival that explores Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu, Changgyeong and Gyeonghui palaces of the Joseon Dynasty as well as Jongmyo Shrine, all in central Seoul, will take place from May 1-9.

During that period, night tours of Gyeongbok Palace will be available on Monday (May 3) and Tuesday (May 4) as well.

This file photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Aug. 14, 2020, shows Gyeonghoeru, a pavilion in the royal Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, at night. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK