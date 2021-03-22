Go to Contents
Imported commercial car sales fall 24 pct in February

14:06 March 22, 2021

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 24 percent in February from a year earlier on lower demand amid the extended coronavirus pandemic, an industry association said Monday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 261 units last month from 344 a year earlier, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

Sales of all imported commercial vehicles declined last month as COVID-19 containment measures and uncertainty continued to weigh on demand, KAIDA said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea.

