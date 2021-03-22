Independent panel recommends continuation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- An independent panel of experts recommended Monday that AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout continue as there is no correlation between blood clots found in some recipients and the product.
The recommendation came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's medicines regulator, assessed last week that there is no evidence suggesting a correlation between the AstraZeneca vaccine and reports of blood clots.
"Based on data identified at home and abroad, we've identified there is no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots," the panel said in a statement.
But the panel added there is a need to closely study causal relations between some rare cases of blood clots and the vaccine.
Safety concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine have recently mounted here as the country has reported two suspected cases of blood clots related to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
One of the patients died, with health authorities saying the death is highly likely to have been caused by other underlying diseases.
A man in his 20s was reported to have suffered from blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The man is in stable condition at a hospital.
