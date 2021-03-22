Go to Contents
Recommended #USFK #COVID-19

4 American service members test positive for COVID-19

16:24 March 22, 2021

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Four American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here this month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

Three of them arrived here on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the other service member traveled via a commercial flight, according to the U.S. military.

"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," USFK said in a statement.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving here are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 798, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the U.S.

This file photo, taken on Feb. 8, 2021, shows a U.S. service member at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

