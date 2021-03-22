Picnickers pose quarantine headache at spring flower hot spots

The Musim stream featuring about 2,200 cherry trees is one of the most popular cherry blossom hot spots in the central region. The city government will prohibit parking and stopping of all vehicles along the stream, as well as street vendors and eating and drinking outdoors. It will also install hand sanitizers at about 40 locations and turn off landscape lights that used to light up flower paths at night. Violators will be fined 100,000 won (US$89), the city warned.