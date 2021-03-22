Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Independent panel recommends continuation of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout
SEOUL -- An independent panel of experts recommended Monday that AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout continue as there is no correlation between blood clots found in some recipients and the product.
The recommendation came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's medicines regulator, assessed last week that there is no evidence suggesting a correlation between the AstraZeneca vaccine and reports of blood clots.
------------------------
Moon tries to ease public concern about AstraZeneca vaccine's safety
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in reassured the people here Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine in use against COVID-19 is safe, saying he will get a dose of it in person this week.
He stressed that the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine "have been reaffirmed internationally."
-------------------------
Finance minister urges preparations for economic policy measures
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki instructed officials Monday to thoroughly prepare policy measures to buttress an economic recovery and prop up the sluggish job market in the second quarter.
Hong plans to preside over a ministerial meeting this week to check policy plans in the second that will focus on creating jobs and stabilizing the people's livelihoods, according to the finance ministry.
-----------------------
S. Korea reports 36 more cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 249
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday reported 36 more new cases of COVID-19 variants, including 26 local infections, further escalating concerns over the spread of the more transmissible strains.
Of the additional cases, 33 people were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus variant believed to have originated in Britain, followed by the South Africa variant with two and the Brazil variant with one, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
----------------------
S. Korea's observational satellite successfully takes off
SEOUL -- South Korea's next-generation midsized observational satellite was successfully launched Monday, two days later than scheduled, Russia's space agency said, boosting the relative latecomer's presence in the global space development race.
Russia's Soyuz 2.1a rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying 38 satellites, including South Korea's observational satellite, according to Russia's Roscosmos.
-----------------------
Seoul stocks down for 2nd day amid bond yield woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks lost for the second consecutive session Monday as investors' concerns about the increase in bond yields reduced their appetite for risky assets. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.07 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,035.46 points.
----------------------
Picnickers pose quarantine headache at spring flower hot spots
SEOUL -- Wary of possible quarantine loopholes, local governments across the country are struggling to discourage picnickers from visiting spring flower hot spots in their districts, following their recent decisions to cancel or downsize annual spring blossom festivals.
----------------------
SKC to spend 700 bln won for 1st overseas copper foil factory in
Malaysia
SEOUL -- SKC Inc., the chemical unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, said Monday it will spend 700 billion won (US$620 million) to build its first overseas manufacturing factory for copper foil, one of key materials for electric vehicle batteries, in Malaysia.
SKC and its copper foil making unit, SK Nexilis Co., signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian government to build the facility in Kota Kinabalu in the state of Sabah.
----------------------
Parties face tough negotiations on special counsel probe into land scandal
SEOUL -- Rival parties are poised to begin negotiations Tuesday to set up a special counsel investigation into a property speculation scandal that has roiled political circles ahead of crucial elections.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) agreed last week to seek an independent probe to look into the case involving employees of a state developer and possibly other suspicious deals by high-profile government officials and politicians.
----------------------
Samsung launches new high-resolution monitors
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday launched its 2021 lineup of high-resolution monitors as the South Korean tech giant eyes to increase sales amid the rising trend of remote working and distance learning.
Samsung said 12 different monitors across three series -- the S8, S7 and S6 -- are released globally, with all models offering more than 1 billion colors, a 178-degree wide viewing angle and enhanced High Dynamic Range 10 technology.
(END)