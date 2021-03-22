Police accelerate probe into lobbying allegations involving luxury apartment complex in Busan
BUSAN, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday were accelerating an internal probe into allegations that the developer of a luxury apartment complex in the southern port city of Busan illegally lobbied politicians and high-level government officials in return for business favors.
According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, about 10 people have been questioned recently under the status of witnesses so far in connection with the allegations.
The police opened an internal probe into the case earlier this month after receiving a petition suggesting the developer of the luxury apartment complex LCT overlooking Busan's famous Haeundae beach offered favors to a number of sitting lawmakers as well as former and incumbent high-ranking government officials. They were allegedly given special chances to purchase apartment units of LCT before the lots were officially offered for purchase to the public.
"The police have investigated some 10 people as witnesses so far, but (the case) is not yet in the state of an official investigation," a police officer said.
Those who were investigated encompassed key LCT officials, including a son of the complex's developer Lee Young-bok, as well as those suspected of having received favors from Lee, according to sources well informed of the probe.
The case was rekindled ahead of the April 7 mayoral by-election in Busan after a far-reaching lobbying scandal surrounding the luxury skyscraper engulfed political circles in 2016.
Prosecutors indicted dozens of suspects including Lee, a former presidential aide and then-incumbent lawmaker, as they wrapped up the initial investigation in 2017.
Park Hyung-jun, a former chief secretary for political affairs for former President Lee Myung-bak, who is running for the Busan mayoral election on the ticket of the main opposition People Power Party, has been recently accused of involvement in the lobbying allegations after his wife and a daughter were reported to own two units of LCT.
Park admitted to his family members' ownership of the properties but said there weren't any favors or irregularities in the process of purchasing the apartment units. Park is currently leading the public opinion polls for the Busan mayoral election.
The ruling Democratic Party, however, has been stepping up calls for a special counsel probe into the case, arguing the probe needs to verify whether Park was involved in the lobbying allegations.
pbr@yna.co.kr
