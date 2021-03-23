Korean-language dailies

-- Too many words banned on student records, system off from reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Oh, Ahn both confident of victory in neck-and-neck race (Kookmin Daily)

-- Is it Oh or Ahn? Result to be delivered today (Donga Ilbo)

-- 34 pct: Moon's approval rate record low, ruling party faces hurdles in by-election, presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon's approval rate at 34.1 pct, lowest since taking office (Segye Times)

-- Land purchased by civil servant working for special semiconductor zone in Gyeonggi jumped 2 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- World condemns S. Korea's human rights conditions in terms of freedom of expression, gender, race (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Automobile companies making money by selling my driving data (Hankyoreh)

-- Park Beom-kye holds grudge, raises question over justice in prosecutors' meeting (Hankook Ilbo)

-- ESG performance depends on willingness of CEO (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lotte jumps into bio industry (Korea Economic Daily)

