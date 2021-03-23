Go to Contents
06:53 March 23, 2021

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Too many words banned on student records, system off from reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Oh, Ahn both confident of victory in neck-and-neck race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Is it Oh or Ahn? Result to be delivered today (Donga Ilbo)
-- 34 pct: Moon's approval rate record low, ruling party faces hurdles in by-election, presidential race (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon's approval rate at 34.1 pct, lowest since taking office (Segye Times)
-- Land purchased by civil servant working for special semiconductor zone in Gyeonggi jumped 2 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- World condemns S. Korea's human rights conditions in terms of freedom of expression, gender, race (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Automobile companies making money by selling my driving data (Hankyoreh)
-- Park Beom-kye holds grudge, raises question over justice in prosecutors' meeting (Hankook Ilbo)
-- ESG performance depends on willingness of CEO (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte jumps into bio industry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea plows ahead with AstraZeneca, insists it's safe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- K-pop artists show support for #StopAsianHate campaign (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's Olympic peace initiative hits new hurdles (Korea Times)
(END)

