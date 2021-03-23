(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 23)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has withdrawn its administrative order mandating foreign workers to get tested for COVID-19 in the face of a strong backlash against what is seen as a discriminatory measure and human rights violation. Seoul altered the order into an "advisory in highly vulnerable workplaces" amid growing criticism from media and foreign embassies. Albeit belatedly, the city's decision is welcome but it is still disappointing that the municipality scrapped the measure reluctantly, instead of candidly admitting its policy blunder.