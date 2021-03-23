(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 23)
Discriminatory testing order
Stop mandatory virus checks on foreign workers
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has withdrawn its administrative order mandating foreign workers to get tested for COVID-19 in the face of a strong backlash against what is seen as a discriminatory measure and human rights violation. Seoul altered the order into an "advisory in highly vulnerable workplaces" amid growing criticism from media and foreign embassies. Albeit belatedly, the city's decision is welcome but it is still disappointing that the municipality scrapped the measure reluctantly, instead of candidly admitting its policy blunder.
What is more perplexing is that some local governments ― Gyeonggi and South Jeolla provinces, and Daegu and Ulsan metropolitan cities ― are still enforcing their mandatory checks on foreign workers despite growing criticism. They have not yet expressed their willingness to revoke the mandate despite mounting controversy over the alleged human rights violation and discrimination against foreigners.
Over the weekend, a large number of foreign workers crowded at testing places in Gyeonggi Province, triggering concerns over the possible spread of the virus. Some foreigners purportedly waited until late at night to get tested for the coronavirus because of the long lines.
Criticism is still growing. Rep. Lee Sang-min of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea described the policy as "an act of unfair racial discrimination against foreigners that will make us an international disgrace." Rep. Jang Hye-yeong of the Justice Party also denounced it as "an act of apparent discrimination."
The local governments should listen attentively to the criticisms from foreign missions here. A group of European Union ambassadors visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week in protest while envoys from the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany also raised voice against the mandatory testing.
In response to protest from the British Embassy here, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea issued a statement warning that any policies of excluding or separating migrants may have negative implications and trigger discrimination against them, and even can lead to hate crimes based on racism. The provinces should no longer set any policy based simply on administrative convenience. They should consider the specific and diverse conditions foreign workers face here.
It is wrong to have all workers with foreign nationalities undergo the mandatory testing. The coronavirus does not discriminate based on race or sex. The differences of nationalities cannot be an excuse for discrimination. It is nonsense to claim foreign workers have a higher risk of infection. It is also inappropriate to subject only foreign workers, not Korean nationals working alongside them, to the compulsory testing.
Should there be any need for additional quarantine measures, the provincial governments should carry out overall checks of specific workplaces and areas where outbreaks have already taken place. Discrimination is a social disease, no less seriously than the coronavirus itself. We urge the provincial authorities to withdraw the administrative orders immediately and reflect on their misguided policymaking.
