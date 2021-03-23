Seoul stocks open higher as U.S. Treasury yields fall
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street advances amid a fall in U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.2 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 percent, as the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell, easing investor concerns over earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.61 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.12 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 0.47 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor slipped 0.22 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went up 1.12 percent, with Celltrion jumping 4.33 percent.
Top internet portal operator Naver slid 0.12 percent, while its rival Kakao climbed 1.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,126.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close.
