Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun looks 'sharp' in simulated game in rehab from back injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' starter Kim Kwang-hyun looks to be on track to make the Opening Day rotation, having earned praise from his manager for looking "sharp" against hitters.
The South Korean left-hander threw two innings in a sim game on a back field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday (local time). Kim, who went down with back tightness about two weeks ago, had earlier thrown two bullpen sessions before facing hitters.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Kim's pitches had "a lot of movement."
"Changeup was really good, slider, effective fastball," he was quoted as saying on MLB.com. "He was good, couple ups and downs, looked sharp."
Kim's next step will be a spring training game, and his performance there will determine his status for his first turn in the rotation. The regular season begins April 1.
He has made two spring training starts so far, and none since March 8. Kim has been roughed up for seven earned runs in just three innings of work across those two games, but he still appears to have a firm grip on a rotation spot entering his second season with the Cardinals.
As a big league rookie in 2020 following 13 years in South Korea, Kim went 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in eight games, including seven starts.
Before suffering his back injury, Kim had built up to 50 pitches.
