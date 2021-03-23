Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #MLB #baseball

Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun looks 'sharp' in simulated game in rehab from back injury

09:48 March 23, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' starter Kim Kwang-hyun looks to be on track to make the Opening Day rotation, having earned praise from his manager for looking "sharp" against hitters.

The South Korean left-hander threw two innings in a sim game on a back field at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday (local time). Kim, who went down with back tightness about two weeks ago, had earlier thrown two bullpen sessions before facing hitters.

In this Associated Press file photo from March 3, 2021, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pauses during the top of the first inning of a major league spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. (Yonhap)

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Kim's pitches had "a lot of movement."

"Changeup was really good, slider, effective fastball," he was quoted as saying on MLB.com. "He was good, couple ups and downs, looked sharp."

Kim's next step will be a spring training game, and his performance there will determine his status for his first turn in the rotation. The regular season begins April 1.

He has made two spring training starts so far, and none since March 8. Kim has been roughed up for seven earned runs in just three innings of work across those two games, but he still appears to have a firm grip on a rotation spot entering his second season with the Cardinals.

As a big league rookie in 2020 following 13 years in South Korea, Kim went 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in eight games, including seven starts.

Before suffering his back injury, Kim had built up to 50 pitches.

In this USA Today Sports file photo via Reuters from March 3, 2021, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the New York Mets in the top of the first inning of a major league spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK