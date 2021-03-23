Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coffee attack

Police seek suspect after women attacked with coffee

11:10 March 23, 2021

CHANGWON, South Korea, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Police said Tuesday they are searching for a man who allegedly threw lukewarm coffee at women on the street in a suspected hate crime against females.

Police in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, received reports that a man on a bicycle hurled coffee at a total of six women who were alone at a bus stop or on a bench at night from March 9-21. The victims are all in their 20s.

Police are trying to track down the suspect through closed-circuit TV footage.

"As it is suspected as a crime targeting women, we are mobilizing all possible resources to track down the suspect," an officer said.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly threw coffee at a total of six women on the street in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK