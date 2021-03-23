Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo Shipbuilding

Daewoo Shipbuilding resumes Okpo shipyard operation after virus-caused closure

11:22 March 23, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has resumed the operation of its shipyard one day after its closure due to new coronavirus infections.

The shipbuilder suspended work at its shipyard in Okpo, Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday to conduct virus tests for its employees.

Two confirmed cases were reported after virus tests for 2,400 employees.

This photo shows the shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in Okpo, Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, where work was suspended on March 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK