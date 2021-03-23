Seoul stocks pare earlier gains late Tues. morning amid yield uncertainties
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower after a higher start late Tuesday morning amid uncertainties over U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.55 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,023.91 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI opened with mild gains on strong bio advances, taking a cue from the 1.23 percent overnight gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, helped by a fall in the yields of the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes.
But the index soon turned to losses on increased profit-taking, led by a decline in auto and chemicals.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.61 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 0.36 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 2.36 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 1.4 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.31 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went up 0.7 percent, with Celltrion advancing 2.08 percent.
Top internet portal operator Naver shed 2.27 percent, and its rival Kakao slid 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.25 won from the previous session's close.
