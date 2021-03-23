Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) S. Korea's nuclear armament will only justify N. Korea's nuclear ambition: Vincent Brooks
WASHINGTON -- Arming South Korea with its own nuclear weapons against threats from North Korea would only help justify the North's ongoing pursuit of nuclear weapons, and thus making it impossible to denuclearize the North, a former commander of U.S. Forces Korea said Monday.
Vincent Brooks argued the U.S. must instead periodically reaffirm its commitment to the joint defense of South Korea and strengthen its extended nuclear deterrence for South Korea.
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 400, AstraZeneca shots for elderly back on track
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 400 on Tuesday for the first time in a week amid concerns of a potential resurgence as the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for elderly citizens began after a one-month delay over safety concerns.
The country reported 346 more COVID-19 cases, including 331 local infections, raising the total caseload to 99,421, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
SEOUL -- South Korea is ready to provide a "sizable" amount of food and fertilizer assistance to North Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Tuesday, stressing that humanitarian exchanges will help move the stalled peace process forward and advance the human rights situation in Pyongyang.
In a joint interview with Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV, Lee also expressed hope for the United States to support South Korea's push for such cross-border cooperation and urged North Korea to take an "open-minded" stance toward the South's offer of help.
(News Focus) Sino-U.S. tensions, tighter China-N.K. ties feared to weaken denuke efforts
SEOUL -- A rancorous Sino-U.S. rivalry that appears to be bringing North Korea and China even closer is casting a pall over cooperation between the major powers in charting a course for Pyongyang's denuclearization, analysts said Tuesday.
The bitter public war of words among top U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska last week marked a sobering reminder of key geopolitical fault lines between their countries and of the challenge to fostering their cooperation on diverse tricky issues, including peace on the Korean Peninsula.
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea's military moves in close coordination with the United States, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday, amid signs that Pyongyang is deploying multiple rocket launchers on a western border island.
Sources say there have been "multiple signs" that the communist country has deployed multiple rocket launchers and other weapons on the inter-Korean border islet of Changrin.
(LEAD) Moon gets AstraZeneca vaccine shot to join G-7 summit in Britain
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, as he plans to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain.
He received the shot at the Jongno-gu public health center near the presidential compound in Seoul, along with first lady Kim Jung-sook and nine Cheong Wa Dae officials to accompany them on a trip to Britain in June. The G-7 session is scheduled to take place in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall from June 11-13.
Rose hits No. 70 on Billboard with debut single 'On the Ground'
SEOUL -- BLACKPINK's Rose saw her debut solo release reach No. 70 on Billboard's main singles chart in the highest ranking for a K-pop female soloist.
"On the Ground," the title track of her double-track solo release "R," hit No. 70 on the latest version of the Billboard's Hot 100 updated weekly.
Samsung Display likely to receive compensation from Apple over order shortfall
SEOUL -- Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, is likely to receive compensation from Apple Inc. over a shortfall in OLED panel orders, industry insiders said Tuesday.
Samsung Display's worldwide small OLED shipments in January dropped 9 percent month-to-month to 45 million units, according to market researcher Omdia, which added that the decline is apparently prompted by sluggish sales of Apple's iPhone 12 mini.
(LEAD) Oh Se-hoon chosen to become unified opposition candidate for Seoul mayor
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Ex-Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon beat software mogul-turned-politician Ahn Cheol-soo Tuesday to become the single opposition candidate for the upcoming Seoul mayoral by-election, as opinion polls project a possible election victory for the opposition bloc.
Oh, who is running on the ticket of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), was declared the winner of a bipartisan primary against Ahn, the leader of the conservative minor People's Party (PP), according to the primary results.
Seoul stocks pare earlier gains late Tues. morning amid yield uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded lower after a higher start late Tuesday morning amid uncertainties over U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.55 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,023.91 points as of 11:20 a.m.
(2nd LD) Kim calls for communication, unity with China against 'hostile forces' all-round challenges'
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for stronger strategic communication and unity with China to address "hostile forces" in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media said Tuesday.
Kim sent the message "to notify the accounts of the 8th Congress of the WPK, as required by the times that call for intensifying the strategic communication between the two parties on the basis of deep comradeship," the Korean Central News Agency said, without mentioning when the message was sent. WPK is the Workers' Party of Korea.
