Eagles' new slugger homers in KBO preseason victory over Bears
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- New American slugger Ryon Healy blasted a go-ahead three-run homer, helping the Hanwha Eagles rally past the Doosan Bears 4-3 for their second consecutive victory in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) preseason on Tuesday.
Healy's shot, off reliever Yoon Myung-june in the top of the sixth inning at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, erased a 2-0 Doosan lead. The Eagles scored another run in the same inning and held on for a one-run win.
The Bears got on the board in the bottom third, thanks to Jose Miguel Fernandez's two-out single. They doubled that lead in the fifth, when Jung Soo-bin came through with a two-out single of his own.
The Eagles were held to just two hits over 4 2/3 innings against Doosan starter Choi Won-joon but quickly took the lead against the bullpen.
Left-hander Jang Won-jun walked the first two batters of the sixth inning. Right-hander Yoon Myung-june relieved him, and Healy, a two-time 20-homer hitter in the majors, greeted him with a towering three-run home run that put the Eagles up 3-2.
The Eagles added another run later in the sixth on a throwing error by rookie shortstop Ahn Jae-seok.
The Bears got to within a run in the bottom sixth, as Heo Kyoung-min, the regular third baseman, came off the bench to deliver a two-out, pinch-hit single.
The Bears failed to cash in on late opportunities, though. Their first two hitters reached bases in the bottom seventh, but a double play and another groundout ended the rally.
In the bottom eighth, Park Gye-beom doubled with two outs but was stranded there.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)