Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Vaccination starts for S. Koreans aged 65 and older at nursing homes, hospitals
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday began vaccinating people aged 65 and older at nursing homes and long-term care hospitals nationwide as scheduled, amid a mix of excitement and anxiety.
More than 370,000 inpatients in the age group, caretakers and medical staff at such facilities are scheduled to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.
-----------------
Police probe dozens of public servants, including presidential security staffer, in LH scandal
SEOUL -- A government probe team said Tuesday that it has referred dozens of alleged land speculation cases involving public servants, including a presidential security staffer, to the police.
The team led by police said Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency has been looking into the cases of 23 public officials and a Cheong Wa Dae security officer. The total number of people under probe over suspected land speculation has mounted to 333.
-----------------
Rights watchdog urges end to 'discriminatory' coronavirus testing requirement for foreign workers
SEOUL -- The state human rights watchdog on Tuesday urged local governments to withdraw their orders for migrant workers to undergo mandatory coronavirus testing, calling it "discriminatory against foreigners."
Some local governments, including Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, issued such administrative orders earlier this month amid spikes in infections in areas and workplaces with a large number of foreign nationals. The city of Seoul revised the order Friday amid protests from the foreign community.
------------------
Prosecutors seize ex-President Park's house over unpaid fines
SEOUL -- The prosecution has seized the house of former President Park Geun-hye after she failed to pay financial penalties ordered by the Supreme Court in its final ruling on her corruption and power abuse cases, prosecution officials said Tuesday.
In its high-profile ruling on Jan. 14, the top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence, a fine of 18 billion won (US$15 million) and a forfeit of 3.5 billion won for Park, who was convicted in a massive power abuse and bribery scandal that removed her from office in 2017. Imprisoned in March 2017, Park has to serve 22 years in prison, which includes a two-year prison term for her 2018 conviction for illegal meddling in a nomination process of the then-ruling Saenuri Party.
-----------------
S. Korea not to co-sponsor this year's U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights
SEOUL -- South Korea decided not to co-sponsor a U.N. Human Rights Council resolution on North Korea's rights violations for the third consecutive year, though it will join the document's adoption by consensus, a Seoul official said Tuesday.
The council is set to adopt the resolution for the 19th straight year during the 46th session in Geneva this week, as Seoul seeks to avoid tension with the North amid its efforts to resume inter-Korean dialogue.
-----------------
Seoul stocks down for 3rd day on concerns over U.S. bond yields, U.S.-China relations
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slumped for the third consecutive session Tuesday amid uncertainties related to the longer-term U.S. Treasury yields and U.S.-China political ties. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 30.72 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 3,004.74 points.
-----------------
Number of stock accounts tops 40 mln
SEOUL -- The number of stock trading accounts in South Korea has risen sharply over the past year to surpass the 40 million mark amid a buying craze by retail investors, industry data showed Tuesday.
Active stock accounts in Asia's fourth-largest economy numbered 40.07 million as of Friday, up from 35.48 million at the end of last year.
(END)