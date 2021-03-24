Korean-language dailies

-- 2 ex-judges convicted of abusing judiciary power (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- LH official allegedly involved in property speculation under names of his family (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul mayoral by-election: Park Young-sun vs. Oh Se-hoon (Donga Ilbo)

-- Oh Se-hoon upsets Ahn to face Park Young-sun (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Unified opposition candidate Oh Se-hoon to go head-to-head with Park Young-sun (Segye Times)

-- Park Young-sun vs. Oh Se-hoon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul citizens want competition between candidates from No. 1, 2 parties in by-election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Oh Se-hoon returns to Seoul mayoral race after 10 years away (Hankyoreh)

-- Park-Oh clash likely to be prelude to 2022 presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KT to produce 100 new originals, heating up competition in local OTT market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Consulting firms enjoy boom on rising demand for new business strategies amid COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

