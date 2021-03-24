Go to Contents
06:57 March 24, 2021

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- 2 ex-judges convicted of abusing judiciary power (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LH official allegedly involved in property speculation under names of his family (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul mayoral by-election: Park Young-sun vs. Oh Se-hoon (Donga Ilbo)
-- Oh Se-hoon upsets Ahn to face Park Young-sun (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Unified opposition candidate Oh Se-hoon to go head-to-head with Park Young-sun (Segye Times)
-- Park Young-sun vs. Oh Se-hoon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul citizens want competition between candidates from No. 1, 2 parties in by-election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Oh Se-hoon returns to Seoul mayoral race after 10 years away (Hankyoreh)
-- Park-Oh clash likely to be prelude to 2022 presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KT to produce 100 new originals, heating up competition in local OTT market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Consulting firms enjoy boom on rising demand for new business strategies amid COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Oh defeats Ahn to run for his old job as Seoul's mayor (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, first lady receive AstraZeneca shots ahead of G-7 summit in June (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to restart summit diplomacy after vaccination (Korea Times)
(END)

