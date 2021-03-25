Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- More than half of central gov't officials own land (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite total war against speculation, city council members increase real estate assets (Kookmin Daily)
-- Veteran affairs official bought land before Sejong industrial complex announcement, later sold it to his mother-in-law (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Feeling pain from housing prices, anger from LH scandal'; hate for ruling party, distrust for opposition party (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Using every possible speculation method, they swept up lands in a year (Segye Times)
-- Half of top public officials own land (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers who reduced No. of houses did not actually sell them but altered purpose of use (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Children dying in Myanmar, military raids house and shoots 7-year-old (Hankyoreh)
-- 1 out of 5 high-ranking public officials still hold onto multiple homes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Intel attack: Foundry world war begins (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National Pension Service is changing: no more selling of 'K-stocks' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Taiwan begged for help with chips (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea resumes building up tensions as it awaits US move (Korea Herald)
-- Is NK returning to brinkmanship? (Korea Times)
