Latest N. Korean missile launches not covered by UNSC resolutions: U.S. officials
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent launch of short-range missiles is not in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, senior U.S. officials said Tuesday, calling them part of "normal testing."
"We're also aware of military activity last weekend by DPRK that is not sanctioned under U.N. Security Council resolutions, restricting the ballistic missile program," a senior administration official said in a telephonic press briefing.
Earlier reports said the North launched multiple short-range missiles over the weekend.
"We do not publicly respond to every kind of test. What I think (we) are trying to underscore for you is that this is a system that is not covered by U.N. Security Council resolutions," a second administration official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It is a normal part of the kind of testing that North Korea would do," the official said.
