(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 25)

If Oh wins, the People Power Party may have a better chance of taking back the presidency from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. The conservative opposition party could be joined by former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-yeol, who has topped polls of potential presidential hopefuls since he stepped down from the post early this month. Yoon's rising public popularity stems from his willingness, as top prosecutor, to confront the ruling camp over a series of investigations into wrongdoings involving close associates of President Moon Jae-in and possibly Moon himself.