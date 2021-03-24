(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 24)
Opposition united
PPP's Oh becomes single opposition candidate for Seoul mayor
Former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has emerged as the unified candidate for the conservative opposition bloc in the upcoming mayoral by-election in the capital city. This has turned the mayoral race into a two-way battle between Oh of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) and Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK).
On Tuesday, Oh was declared the winner of a bipartisan primary against Ahn Cheol-soo, leader of the minority People's Party. The primary results were based solely on opinion surveys of 3,200 voters conducted by two pollsters through mobile phones the previous day. The support rates obtained for the two contenders were not made public in accordance with the Public Official Election Act. But it was reported that Oh beat out Ahn, a software magnate-turned politician, by a mere 4 percent.
Undoubtedly, fielding a single candidate of the opposition camp raises the chances of election victory. Yet it does not mean that Oh is sure to beat out the DPK's Park automatically. What's imperative for the opposition is to be united to expand its support base by wooing centrist voters who have lost confidence in the Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling party.
The opposition bloc has been in tatters ever since former President Park Geun-hye was ousted from power over a massive corruption and power abuse scandal in March 2017. The PPP lost the May 2017 presidential election and the April 2020 general election to the DPK. It has also lost public trust since Park's impeachment. Making matters worse, the party has undergone fierce internal strife between a pro-Park faction and others. It has also failed to present policy options and future visions. Ahn's minor People's Party has also been unable to properly serve as an opposition party to check the government and the governing DPK which has a supermajority.
Against this backdrop, the mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan are offering an opportunity for the opposition parties to recover their political clout. The by-elections will be held April 7 following sexual harassment cases involving former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don. Park committed suicide last July over allegations that he sexually harassed his secretary, while Oh resigned in April 2020 over similar allegations. This has dealt a severe blow to the Moon government and the DPK.
The DPK has also disappointed the public further by changing its regulations banning the party from fielding candidates for any elected posts which become vacant due to its members' grave criminal acts such as sexual abuse and corruption. After lifting the ban, the party nominated Park Young-sun, a former lawmaker and minister of SMEs and startups, as the candidate for Seoul mayor. It also picked former Oceans Minister Kim Young-choon as the candidate for Busan mayor who will confront former lawmaker and professor Park Heong-joon of the PPP.
Most of all, Oh Se-hoon should work together with Ahn who has promised to support the PPP candidate after his defeat. His top priority is to form a united opposition front to win the election. The opposition camp needs to take advantage of the Moon administration's policy failures related to runaway housing prices and the simmering land speculation scandal surrounding public workers. It should not lose a rare chance to put the brakes on the unilateral way of governing by the Moon administration and the DPK.
The by-elections are important as they will serve as a bellwether for next year's presidential election. Rival candidates and parties should present policy options and visions to transform Seoul and Busan into better cities to live. Equally important is to ensure a fair election. All the players should engage in fair competition as the two-week campaign period starts Saturday.
