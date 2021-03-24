(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 24)

The opposition bloc has been in tatters ever since former President Park Geun-hye was ousted from power over a massive corruption and power abuse scandal in March 2017. The PPP lost the May 2017 presidential election and the April 2020 general election to the DPK. It has also lost public trust since Park's impeachment. Making matters worse, the party has undergone fierce internal strife between a pro-Park faction and others. It has also failed to present policy options and future visions. Ahn's minor People's Party has also been unable to properly serve as an opposition party to check the government and the governing DPK which has a supermajority.