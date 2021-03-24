(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 24)

The DP and government are using all available means. Following President Moon Jae-in's trip to Gadeok Island off Busan in February to demonstrate his support for the construction of an airport and the passage of a special bill to fund the project in the National Assembly the next day, the ruling front is pressing ahead with another supplementary budget amounting to 20 trillion won ($17.7 billion). Park, the DP's candidate for the Seoul mayoral post, promised to hand out 100,000 won to each Seoul citizen to help ease their pain amid the pandemic if elected. The Seoul city government, still led by allies of the late mayor Park Won-soon, vowed to dole out 1 trillion won to the needy class to buy their votes.