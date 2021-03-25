(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 25)

The recalcitrant state probably fired those short-range missiles to provoke the United States — but not too much. The launch of cruise missiles that do not use the ballistic missile technology does not constitute a violation of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. For Pyongyang's part, it could not accept the U.S. administration's repeated emphasis of a "complete denuclearization of North Korea" as manifested in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue among the United States, Japan, Australia and India. At the same time, it could not rush to high-intensity provocations before Joe Biden's administration finishes a review of America's North Korea policy. Therefore, the cruise missile provocation was the only choice it could take.