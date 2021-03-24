2017 -- The Sewol ferry is lifted from the sea bed and placed onto the floating deck of a semisubmersible ship as the first step to salvage the ship, which had been about 40 meters under water. The 145-meter-long, 6,825-ton vessel capsized off the southwestern coast of the peninsula near the island of Jindo while en route to the resort island of Jeju on April 16, 2014. Its sinking, one of the worst maritime disasters in the country's history, left 304 people dead, including nine still missing.

