N. Korea kicks off project to build 10,000 modern apartments in Pyongyang this year
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to break ground for building 10,000 homes in the capital and urged officials to push ahead with the project despite challenges that are "harsher than ever before," state media reported Wednesday.
During the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party meeting in January, the North decided to build 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025 while pushing ahead with the construction of properties across the country in the five-year plan period, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"The most worthwhile and glorious revolutionary task of the weighty and gigantic fighting tasks decided by the Party Congress will start to be undertaken full steam today," Kim said during his speech Tuesday.
Kim said the North will build nearly 70,000 apartments and solve the housing problem of its citizens "once and for all," with the goal of building 10,000 units annually until 2025 and completing the 16,000 currently under construction.
He also stressed that the North decided to push ahead with the colossal project despite difficult conditions to provide the citizens in Pyongyang with "more cultured and stabler living conditions."
"To tell the truth, to undertake this large-scale project in the circumstances of today, when the challenges and difficulties are harsher than ever before, is something beyond imagination," Kim said.
"Our Party, however, decided to push ahead with the project unconditionally as it is directly related with the living of the citizens of the capital city and as it is an important political undertaking of the first year of implementing the decisions of the Party Congress to the letter," he added.
The military appears to be mainly in charge of the construction work, while other major civilian construction units, including the Capital City Construction Commission, will also participate in the project.
"What our Party Central Committee believed first when deciding on this project was none other than the revolutionary armed forces that are boundlessly faithful to the Party and the people," he said, highlighting the military's role.
Kim also called for the timely supply of necessary construction materials and ordered the state supply system to be "scrupulously organized" so that each worker can be provided with the exact amount of supply.
Top officials attended the ceremony, including North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun and Jo Yong-won, an official widely believed to be a top aide to Kim, who is presumed to have jumped to the No. 3 position in January's party congress.
