Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #football

S. Korean defender wary of Japan's 'precise passing' ahead of football friendly

09:54 March 24, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- On the eve of his team's football friendly match against Japan, South Korean defender Kim Young-gwon said Wednesday he'll keep a close eye on the opposition's passing game.

The two longtime rivals will square off at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. It's their first meeting since December 2019, and 80th head-to-head match overall.

Members of the South Korean men's national football team train at a facility in Yokohama, Japan, on March 22, 2021, in preparation for a friendly match against Japan, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In an interview clip provided by the Korea Football Association (KFA) Wednesday, Kim reflected on what he learned from facing Japan on four previous occasions.

"Their attack is built on precise passing and strong combination plays," the 31-year-old defender said. "They tend to play off each other very well, and they pay attention to small details."

Kim is familiar with the Japanese style of play, having competed for the J1 League club Gamba Osaka since 2019. He said it will be "fun" to play for his country at a stadium he's familiar with and to be up against some of his J1 League opponents in the international setting.

Asked to pick a Japanese player to keep an eye on, Kim went with a Europe-based star: Southampton midfielder Takumi Minamino.

Members of the South Korean men's national football team train at a facility in Yokohama, Japan, on March 23, 2021, in preparation for a friendly match against Japan. (Yonhap)

"He does so much work in midfield, and he jumps in on the attack too," Kim said of the 26-year-old with 12 goals in 26 matches for Japan. "He knows how to score."

Kim said the significance of the rival match against Japan is never lost on the Korean team and added, "We always play with a lot of drive and determination, and it's going to take much of the same to beat Japan this time."

In this file photo from Dec. 18, 2019, Kim Young-gwon of South Korea (R) battles Musashi Suzuki of Japan during the final of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK