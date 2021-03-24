(LEAD) 11 members of SK handball team test positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Eleven members of the SK Hawks men's handball team have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, a local government said Wednesday.
Thirteen players and coaches of the team, based in Cheongju, 150 kilometers south of Seoul, underwent COVID-19 tests Tuesday. Eleven of them tested positive while two others tested negative, municipal officials said.
One player had a cough and chills last Thursday and a total of nine have since showed COVID-19 symptoms, according to the city government.
The SK Hawks have 21 members. The 13 members who underwent testing have trained until recently, while eight others were injured or temporarily transferred to the national team.
They are known to reside on the same floor of the team dormitory with the exception of three people.
The team last played in Cheongju on Feb. 9 in the SK Handball Korea League.
"With the exception of the 13 members who underwent testing, no players took part in training over the past two weeks," a health official said.
Authorities are conducting an epidemiological survey to determine infection routes and identify contacts of the patients, the official added.
