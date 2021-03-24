Go to Contents
Army civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19

10:31 March 24, 2021

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- An Army civilian employee in Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The official was confirmed to have contracted the virus while in quarantine after a family member was found to be infected, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 645. Of them, 613 have been fully cured and 32 are under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 428 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload to 99,846.

