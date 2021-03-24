LG shareholders OK EV parts spinoff for JV with Magna
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday approved the company's plan to split off some of its electric vehicle (EV) components business to set up a joint venture (JV) with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc.
The shareholders passed LG's proposal to carve out the EV powertrain business from its vehicle component solutions (VS) division to establish a new company with Magna.
LG will hold a 51 percent stake in the newly created firm, tentatively named LG Magna e-Powertrain Co., with the rest to be owned by Magna.
In December, the South Korean tech giant announced that it will form a joint venture with Magna, the world's No. 3 auto parts maker, to boost its competitiveness in the future mobility sector.
The joint venture, which will specialize in manufacturing electric car motors and parts such as inverters and board chargers, is scheduled to be launched in July.
Meanwhile, the shareholders also approved LG's new shareholder return program unveiled in January. LG will pay out 1,200 won (US$1.06) per common share and 1,250 won per preferred share for the fiscal year of 2020.
