Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning on virus resurgence woes
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade lower late Wednesday morning as concerns over a resurgence in virus cases in Europe and the United States cast doubts over a prompt recovery from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 15.02 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,989.72 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a weak start despite the overnight decline in the U.S. Treasury yields, as investors remained wary of spikes in the coronavirus cases in major economies.
The stock index continued to hover around the psychologically important 3,000-point threshold late morning, led by losses on auto and tech shares.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.61 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.48 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.55 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 1.28 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 2.43 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.14 percent, and Celltrion climbed 0.85 percent.
Top internet portal operator Naver declined 1.68 percent, with its rival Kakao slumping 0.82 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.55 won from the previous session's close.
