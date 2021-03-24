Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast Sunday: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two cruise missiles off the west coast Sunday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday, Pyongyang's first missile test in about a year seen as aimed at testing the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden without being too provocative.
"We detected two projectiles presumed to be cruise missiles fired from the North's western port county of Onchon early Sunday," a JCS officer told reporters.
-----------------
(4th LD) Biden says 'nothing much changed' despite N. Korean missile launches
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that "nothing much has changed" despite North Korea's launch of short-range missiles, as senior U.S. officials said the firings were not in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"We've learned nothing much has changed," Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One en route to Washington from Columbus, Ohio, where he was making a visit to promote the American Rescue Plan.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases back above 400; distancing measures likely to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections continued at workplaces and private gatherings, spurring concerns over a resurgence in cases.
The country reported 428 more COVID-19 cases, including 411 local infections, raising the total caseload to 99,846, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) LG shareholders OK EV parts spinoff for JV with Magna
SEOUL -- Shareholders of LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday approved the company's plan to split off some of its electric vehicle (EV) components business to set up a joint venture (JV) with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc.
The shareholders passed LG's proposal to carve out the EV powertrain business from its vehicle component solutions (VS) division to establish a new company with Magna.
-----------------
Hyundai Motor to focus on SUVs, China in 2021
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's No. 1 automaker, will explore ways to expand sales of SUVs and revitalize its sluggish Chinese business to improve profitability, its CEO said Wednesday.
Hyundai Motor CEO Ha Eon-tae said the company will offer a wider range of value-added SUVs under Hyundai and its independent Genesis brand to gain a bigger share of the competitive market.
-----------------
Opposition Seoul mayoral candidate overwhelmingly leads ruling party rival: poll
SEOUL -- Oh Se-hoon, the opposition Seoul mayoral candidate, led his rival from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) Park Young-sun by an overwhelming margin of nearly 20 percentage points, the latest public opinion poll showed Wednesday.
According to the survey conducted on 1,042 voters in Seoul from Monday-Tuesday by Realmeter, 48.9 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Oh if he runs in the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election as a single candidate for the opposition bloc. Another 29.2 percent said they will opt for Park.
