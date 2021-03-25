Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, an apparent move pressing the United States as Washington prepares to announce a new policy on the North.
The missiles were fired from the North's eastern town of Hamju, South Hamgyong Province, at 7:06 a.m and 7:25 a.m. and flew around 450 kilometers with an altitude of 60 km, the JCS said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea deeply concerned about N. Korea's projectile launch: NSC
SEOUL -- South Korea's top national security officials expressed "deep concern" about North Korea's latest projectile launch Thursday, especially as it came amid the Joe Biden administration's review of Washington's policy on Pyongyang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They issued the statement following a 90-minute "emergency" meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold talks on bilateral ties, peninsula situation
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, the Korean Peninsula situation and other issues.
The two countries' first foreign ministerial meeting in Seoul since 2009 came after tensions flared anew due to North Korea's missile launches in the morning and an acrimonious Sino-U.S. rivalry that has brought China and Russia closer together.
-----------------
(LEAD) National Assembly approves 15 tln-won extra budget to fight aftermath of COVID-19
SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Thursday approved an extra budget worth nearly 15 trillion-won (US$13.2 billion) to help prop up small merchants and the vulnerable hit hard by the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill's passage enables the country's fourth round of emergency relief assistance since the first case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in South Korea in January last year. The latest aid package, which will selectively benefit small business owners, the jobless and other vulnerable people, amounts to 20.7 trillion won in total.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 2nd day, virus fight hampered by loosened vigilance
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed above 400 for the second straight day Thursday as warm weather and the yearlong virus battle loosened citizen's vigilance against the pandemic.
The country reported 430 more COVID-19 cases, including 419 local infections, raising the total caseload to 100,276, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea's financial market stable but imbalance worsens: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial market continues to be stable, but the risk of financial imbalance worsened because of a jump in asset prices, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday.
In a regular report on financial stability, the BOK also called for vigilance against a rise in debt at households and companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
Gov't data shows half of top public officials own land amid snowballing scandal
SEOUL -- About half of top officials at the central government and state-run institutions own land as part of their wealth, a government report showed Thursday, amid mounting public outrage over a land speculation scandal involving public officials.
According to the annual government report showing the latest state of personal wealth of 759 high-ranking officials at the central government and state-run institutions, 51.1 percent, or 388, possessed land as part of their wealth.
-----------------
PPP's Oh leads Seoul mayoral race backed by strong support from voters in 20s: poll
SEOUL -- Oh Se-hoon, the main opposition party's Seoul mayoral candidate, outpaced his liberal rival Park Young-sun by nearly 20 percentage points, according to the latest public opinion poll Thursday.
According to the Realmeter survey conducted on 806 voters in Seoul on Wednesday, 55 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Oh of the People Power Party (PPP) in the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election, while 36.5 percent chose Park of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) as their preferred candidate.
(END)