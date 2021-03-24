Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
FM vows to work closely with U.S. to protect Koreans after Atlanta shootings
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday stressed efforts to protect the safety of South Koreans living in the United States in the wake of recent deadly shootings in Atlanta, vowing close cooperation with Washington on the matter.
He made the remarks during a regular meeting with senior officials at the foreign ministry, his office said, as four women of Korean descent were among those killed in the U.S. city last week amid speculation that the killings could be a hate crime against Asians.
-----------------
Pro-N.K. paper says verbal message between leader Kim, China's Xi signals stronger relations
SEOUL -- A pro-North Korea newspaper stressed Wednesday that the recent exchange of verbal messages between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping signals an important step toward bolstering bilateral cooperation.
"North Korea and China reaffirmed their traditionally friendly relations and agreed on their stance on global and regional politics," the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said.
-----------------
KBO tightens health protocols ahead of 2nd season during pandemic
SEOUL -- The South Korean baseball league released tighter health and safety protocols on Wednesday, ahead of its second season during the global coronavirus pandemic.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said it consulted health and medical experts to ensure safe operations during the 2021 season, which begins on April 3.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New infections back above 400; current virus curbs likely to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 400 Wednesday as sporadic cluster infections continued at workplaces and private gatherings, spurring concerns over a resurgence in cases.
The country reported 428 more COVID-19 cases, including 411 local infections, raising the total caseload to 99,846, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) For 'The Book of Fish,' Byun Yo-han tries to be more truthful
SEOUL -- After watching his latest movie "The Book of Fish" at a press screening last week, Byun Yo-han, one of the film's lead actors, could not stop crying for a while. He was not even able to answer to questions at the subsequent press conference.
The 34-year old actor, who made his silver screen debut with the 2011 indie film, "Working on Holiday," said that he was overcome with strong emotions while watching his third period project, following "Six Flying Dragons" (2015) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018).
-----------------
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
SEOUL -- LOONA has set a new record for a K-pop girl group with its song "Star" making it onto a key North American radio chart for nine straight weeks, its agency said Wednesday.
"Star" ranked No. 37 on Mediabase's Top 40 chart in the week of March 14 to 20, according to Blockberry Creative. The weekly chart tracks airplay at radio stations across Canada and the United States.
(END)