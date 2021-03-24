Go to Contents
Authorities rescue nine sailors from drifting ship

17:04 March 24, 2021

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it has rescued nine people from a drifting ship in waters off the country's southern resort island of Jeju, which lost communication after a Vietnamese sailor occupied the wheelhouse.

Authorities launched the search operation to locate the 72-ton fishing boat earlier in the day, after the shipowner reported that it had lost contact with the vessel, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Ten people, including five South Korean nationals, were aboard the ship.

The ministry said a Vietnamese sailor who occupied the wheelhouse was threatening the captain with a weapon when its maritime officials boarded the ship at around 12:30 p.m.

The sailor was handed over to the Coast Guard for further investigation.

"We were able to avoid any casualties as the officials were dispatched to the scene promptly and took control of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.

This photo released by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries shows a 72-ton ship that was rescued by local authorities in waters off Jeju Island on March 24, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

