Ruling, opposition parties agree to handle extra budget bill at Thursday's plenary session
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to handle a supplementary budget bill worth 15 trillion won (US$13.2 billion) later this week to finance pandemic-battered small merchants and others, a ruling party official said.
Kim Tae-nyeon, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party, reached the agreement to handle the bill at a parliamentary plenary session to open at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
The agreement came as the two sides narrowed differences on sticking points, including aid for farmers. The agreement includes the provision of financial aid worth 300,000 won each to some 460,000 famers owning arable land less than 0.5 hectare.
