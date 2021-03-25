(LEAD) PPP's Oh leads Seoul mayoral race backed by strong support from voters in 20s: poll
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Oh Se-hoon, the main opposition party's Seoul mayoral candidate, outpaced his liberal rival Park Young-sun by about 20 percentage points, according to public opinion polls Thursday.
According to the Realmeter survey conducted on 806 voters in Seoul on Wednesday, 55 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Oh of the People Power Party (PPP) in the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election, while 36.5 percent chose Park of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) as their preferred candidate.
The survey was the first public opinion poll conducted on the state of the Seoul mayoral race after Oh was chosen as the unified single candidate for the conservative bloc on Tuesday.
The survey showed that Oh had strong support among those in their 20s, 30s and those above 60, with approval ratings of 60.1 percent, 54.3 percent and 70.5 percent, respectively.
In a separate survey conducted Monday and Tuesday by Hangil Research, Oh beat Park 46.3 percent to 25.3 percent.
Oh outpolled Park in all age groups and by a particularly wide margin among those aged 60 and above, posting 65.6 percent against Park's 15.2 percent.
In the Realmeter survey, the former Seoul mayor also beat Park in favorability in terms of residential areas across Seoul.
Among those who responded they will "definitely" go cast ballots, 57.9 percent threw their support behind Oh while Park mustered 46.5 percent of the support, the same survey showed.
Of those surveyed, an absolute majority of 95.5 percent said they are planning to go cast their ballots on election day.
In terms of party favorability, the PPP leads the race, with 37.7 percent, followed by the DP and the minor conservative People's Party with 30.1 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.
The Realmeter poll, commissioned by OhmyNews, has a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
The Hangil Research poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
