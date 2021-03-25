Go to Contents
Doosan Mobility teams up with POSCO unit for hydrogen fuel cell parts

11:36 March 25, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a producer of portable fuel cell power packs, said Thursday that it has joined hands with POSCO SPS, a steel processing company, to develop a key component for hydrogen fuel cell power packs for drones.

Under a preliminary deal with POSCO SPS, a unit of POSCO International Corp., DMI will develop metal plates, 20 micrometers in thickness, to be used for hydrogen fuel cell power packs for drones.

Officials from Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and POSCO SPS hold up a business agreement for developing a key element for hydrogen fuel cell power packs for drones on March 25, 2021, in this photo provided by DMI. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

DMI, an unlisted unit of Doosan Corp., the holding company of Doosan Group, has committed to developing hydrogen fuel cell-propelled drones in cooperation with the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and a local shipbuilding and marine ICT provider, Marineworks.

In February, DMI signed a deal with CITIC HIC Kaicheng Intelligence Equipment Co. to release a prototype of hydrogen fuel cell-fueled firefighter robots in the first half of the year and to start commercial production within this year.

