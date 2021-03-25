(2nd LD) 9 USFK soldiers test positive for virus, total exceeds 800
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with additional case; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Two American service members stationed in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, while seven other U.S. troops have been confirmed to be infected with the virus following their arrival here, the U.S. military said Thursday.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 807, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
Two service members at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
USFK said contact tracing is under way to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to these individuals.
Separately, seven U.S. service members were found to be infected with the virus upon their arrival in South Korea between March 8 and 22.
Three of them arrived here on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others traveled via commercial flights.
"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," the U.S. military said.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)