Gov't vows to make by-elections safe, fair amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The government vowed Thursday to make efforts to ensure voter safety and clean campaigning as the nation braces for the April 7 local by-elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A 13-day official campaign period began on the day, with 21 local administrative and legislative posts, including the mayoralties of Seoul and Busan, up for grabs.
The minsters of justice, interior and health issued a joint statement and promised governmentwide support for free and safe participation in the elections despite the continued flareup of COVID-19.
"We will make our best efforts to make sure the people participate in voting without anxiety, including taking virus prevention measures for all polling stations and ballot-counting centers before and after the elections," they said.
The statement was announced by Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol and Health and Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol at the main government building in Seoul.
The government will take steps for people quarantined for COVID-19 to exercise their franchise, the officials said.
COVID-19 patients will be allowed to vote at separate polling stations, while those under self-quarantine can cast ballots at regular polling stations after voting closes at 8 p.m., they said.
The ministers called on the people to comply with guidelines to prevent infections including wearing masks, checking temperatures in advance and maintaining safe distances at polling stations.
"Candidates and election officials are urged to minimize in-person contact and actively participate in the social distancing campaign," they added.
The ministers also pledged to crack down on illegal electioneering by mobilizing prosecution, police and all possible law enforcement resources.
"Illegal activities such as smear campaigns, bribery and fake news and public opinion manipulation in cyberspace will be dealt with strictly under a zero-tolerance principle," they said.
They warned public servants will face stern disciplinary measures if they engage in campaigning in violation of their obligation to maintain political neutrality.
