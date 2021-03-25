Go to Contents
PM, health minister to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shots to ease safety concerns

15:38 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday he is scheduled to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine shot this week in order to dispel safety concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant.

During a regular weekly press conference, Chung said he plans to receive a shot on Friday at a local public health center to help increase the public's participation in the government's public coronavirus vaccination program that began last month.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol also plans to receive a shot on Friday as well.

"I decided to receive a shot so as to reassure the public that receiving a vaccination is beneficial and there is no danger. I hope it can contribute to increasing the rate of vaccination," Chung said.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during a weekly press conference at the government complex in Seoul on March 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea began administering AstraZeneca vaccines for those aged 65 and older on Tuesday following a delay attributable to concerns about its safety.

Local health authorities stated the previous day that they have found no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccine and reports of blood clots.

On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in received his first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine ahead of a planned trip to Britain to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit. The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two shots with an interval of eight to 12 weeks.

