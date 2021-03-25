(LEAD) PM, health minister to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shots to ease safety concerns
(ATTN: UPDATES with details of LH reform measures from 8th para)
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday he is scheduled to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine shot this week in order to dispel safety concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant.
During a regular weekly press conference, Chung said he plans to receive a shot on Friday at a local public health center to help increase the public's participation in the government's public coronavirus vaccination program that began last month.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol also plans to receive a shot on Friday as well.
"I decided to receive a shot so as to reassure the public that receiving a vaccination is beneficial and there is no danger. I hope it can contribute to increasing the rate of vaccination," Chung said.
South Korea began administering AstraZeneca vaccines for those aged 65 and older on Tuesday following a delay attributable to concerns about its safety.
Local health authorities stated the previous day that they have found no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccine and reports of blood clots.
On Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in received his first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine ahead of a planned trip to Britain to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit. The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two shots with an interval of eight to 12 weeks.
Chung also said he anticipates the government to announce reform measures on the corruption scandal-ridden Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), the state housing supply arm, as early as next week.
"Hopefully, we may be able to report the plan to the public in late March or early April," Chung said.
At least 20 LH employees are suspected of having purchased huge swathes of undeveloped land around Seoul over a few years using undisclosed information on plans to construct major residential towns there. The scandal has rocked the nation as it emerged at a time when public anger over the nation's soaring housing and rent prices is running high.
Chung explained that the government was internally discussing ways to fundamentally root out real estate speculation by public servants, including enforcing a set of LH-related anti-corruption bills approved by parliament on Wednesday, and plans to work closely with lawmakers to carry out swift reform measures.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)