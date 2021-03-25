Vietnamese version of 'Running Man' to return for second season
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The Vietnamese version of the Korean popular variety show "Running Man" will return for the second season in the Southeast Asian country later this year, its Korean broadcaster said Thursday.
"The second season of the 'Running Man' Vietnamese edition will come back in the second half of this year," said SBS, a South Korean terrestrial TV network, which is behind the 11-year-old show.
The new season will hit the small screen on Vietnam's terrestrial channel HTV7, with two or three new top-rated Vietnamese entertainers joining the show, it added.
In a joint project with a local studio, SBS produced the first Vietnamese edition of its flagship variety show in 2019.
