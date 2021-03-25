Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #agriculture-extra budget

S. Korea to spend 186 bln won in extra budget for farm sector

16:08 March 25, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday it plans to allocate 186 billion won (US$164 million) in extra budget to support farmers reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Under the plan, the country plans to hand out 300,000 won worth of vouchers each to small-sized farms that suffered financial damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Around 450,000 farms are expected to benefit from the program.

S. Korea to spend 186 bln won in extra budget for farm sector - 1

The country will also spend 8.1 billion won to support farms facing troubles in securing foreign workers due to travel restrictions imposed amid the virus pandemic. The budget includes projects to renovate accommodations of employees as well.

Agricultural businesses hit hard by the social distancing schemes, including flower farms and suppliers of fresh produce for school lunches, will receive 1 million won subsidies each, the ministry said.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK