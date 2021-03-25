Go to Contents
Naver attributes service interruption to DDoS attack

19:01 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Top internet portal operator Naver said Thursday that the previous day's service interruptions stemmed from a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Naver's news, blog and online cafe sites were down from 5:19 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

"There was a temporary service interruption in the process of rebooting our network switch equipment after we defended against an external DDoS attack," a Naver official said.

During a DDoS attack, a multitude of infected computers are directed to try to communicate with a particular computer, overwhelming its connection bandwidth and crowding out legitimate users.

The company has reported the attack to the Ministry of Science and ICT and will conduct a joint investigation to find the perpetrator.

This screenshot from March 24, 2021, shows a message alerting users to a service interruption on Naver's website. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

