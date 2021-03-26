Go to Contents
K-pop boy band Seventeen to appear on U.S. TV show

09:54 March 26, 2021

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen will make its first appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" next month, its agency said Friday.

The group is scheduled to hit the popular U.S. daytime comedy talk show next Thursday and perform "HIT," the lead single from the band's third studio album, "An Ode," according to Pledis Entertainment.

Released in 2019, "An Ode" reached No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard World Albums chart.

Several K-pop groups popular in the North American market, such as BTS, SuperM and Monsta X, have appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," but Seventeen has not.

The 13-member band has appeared on several other popular American shows, including "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

This image provided by Pledis Entertainment shows K-pop boy band Seventeen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

