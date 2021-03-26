Go to Contents
N. Korea holds general assembly of Olympic Committee

11:44 March 26, 2021

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a general assembly meeting of its Olympic Committee to discuss plans for this year, state media said Friday, amid uncertainty over the North's participation in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The meeting was held through video links on Thursday to discuss "practical issues linked to actively organize public sport events," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA said that Kim Il-guk, North Korea's Olympic chief and sports minister, and other participants cited the "strengthening of cooperation with global sports organizations" as an achievement last year, raising the possibility that they might have discussed matters related to the Tokyo Olympics.

North Korea has yet to clarify its stance on whether it will join the Tokyo Olympics set to kick off in July. South Korea and Japan hope to use the North's participation in the global sports event as a chance to engage with Pyongyang.

